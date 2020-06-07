Bank of America Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $240.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $3,437,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,326 shares of company stock worth $84,168,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

