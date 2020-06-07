BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAFYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

BAFYY opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

