Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €170.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.75 ($132.27).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €144.80 ($168.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.55. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a one year high of €145.60 ($169.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.21.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.