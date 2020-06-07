B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colony Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

