B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

