B. Riley Comments on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

SBCF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.