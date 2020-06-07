Azimut’s (AZIHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Azimut has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.86.
Azimut Company Profile
