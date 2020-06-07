Azimut’s (AZIHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Azimut has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

