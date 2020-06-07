AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVIVA PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

