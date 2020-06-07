Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Analysis

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atrion and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.36%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Atrion.

Volatility & Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 23.06% 15.57% 14.09% Apyx Medical -58.26% -21.45% -18.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.90 $36.76 million N/A N/A Apyx Medical $28.15 million 5.96 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -8.47

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Atrion beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

