ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
ARC Resources Company Profile
