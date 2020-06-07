Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe Sells 691 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 691 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $36,457.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,759.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 2,406.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Anterix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $2,616,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Anterix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

