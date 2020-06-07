Andy Sng Sells 7,900 Shares of XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 7,900 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,557 ($46.79), for a total value of £281,003 ($369,643.51).

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,760 ($49.46) on Friday. XP Power Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,056.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.75 million and a P/E ratio of 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get XP Power alerts:

XPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on XP Power from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on XP Power from GBX 2,920 ($38.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.