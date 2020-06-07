Andrew R. Jones Sells 29,623 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 29,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $42,953.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $52,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.02 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

