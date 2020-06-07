Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and First Savings Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 11.63% 11.21% 1.05% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.13 $17.00 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.26 $1.19 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

