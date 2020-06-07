Analyzing Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and White Mountains Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:WTM)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.13% -2.66% -0.61% White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -0.15% -0.12%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 0 0 2.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares currently has a consensus price target of $581.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.06%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and White Mountains Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.42 $2.00 billion N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.20 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

