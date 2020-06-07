Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

