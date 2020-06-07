Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,981,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,153,000 after buying an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 121.7% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 355,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 195,377 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

