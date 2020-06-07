Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $53.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

