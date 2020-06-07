Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 121.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $341,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $20,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

