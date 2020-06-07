Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.64 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

