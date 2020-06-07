Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $540,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $93.51 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

