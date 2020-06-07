Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $180.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

