Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,511,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,716,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4,564.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.13. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $210.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

