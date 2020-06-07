Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

