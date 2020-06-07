AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,259 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,077 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

