AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 203,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,149,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $48.89 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

