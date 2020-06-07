AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 492.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,205,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,514 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,376.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,282,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after buying an additional 274,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

