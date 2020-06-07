AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 581.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

