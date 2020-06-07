AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 446.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

