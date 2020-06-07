AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,087 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 850,562 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,165 shares of company stock valued at $406,386 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

