AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,600 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 157.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $235,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,748 shares of company stock worth $4,665,500 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

