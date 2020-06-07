AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,983 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

