AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,407 shares of company stock worth $230,583. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

