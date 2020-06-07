AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

