AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $422.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

