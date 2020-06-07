AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

EQR opened at $61.66 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

