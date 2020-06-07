AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

