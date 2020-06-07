AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

