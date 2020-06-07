AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

