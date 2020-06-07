AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

