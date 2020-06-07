AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Garmin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

GRMN stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

