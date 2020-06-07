AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,949 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,682,000 after acquiring an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,336,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NTAP opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

