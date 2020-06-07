AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 38,001 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rexnord worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rexnord by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $201,136.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,576 shares of company stock worth $6,912,995 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

