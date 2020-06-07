AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,182 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

