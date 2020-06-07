Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Buys $6,294,426.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.