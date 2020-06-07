Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Buys $6,294,426.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.01.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
