Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,733 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 169,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

