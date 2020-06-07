Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.11. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 27,486 shares.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

