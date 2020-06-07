Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,036 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $70,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,034 shares of company stock worth $4,355,271.

A stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

