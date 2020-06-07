AG Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the typical volume of 1,308 call options.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,863.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 407,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

