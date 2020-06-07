Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 478.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

